A federal sex trafficking suspect is headed back to South Dakota to face several charges.

A jury says a Pierre man is guilty of assaulting and threatening correctional officers at the Hughes County Jail.

Winter hasn’t even officially started and already Bismarck, North Dakota, has set a snow record. After more than a day of ongoing snow, the National Weather Service says Bismarck broke the record for total snowfall on October 26.

Winter weather will move into South Dakota for the weekend. For Saturday, temperatures will stay cold in the upper 20s and low 30s. The best chance for snow will be in south central and southeastern KELOLAND along and south of I-90.

Israel’s defense minister says it expects to launch a ground offensive into Gaza soon that will destroy tunnels used by militant Hamas rulers.

