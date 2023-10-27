SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

A federal sex trafficking suspect is headed back to South Dakota to face several charges.

A Yankton woman is behind bars accused of making terroristic threats towards the Yankton High School.

Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in a neighborhood west of Downtown Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s help finding a dog that bit a woman on Wednesday evening.

40-year-old, Robert Card, is accused of killing at least 18 people in the town of Lewiston Wednesday night and wounding 13 others. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and are warning residents in Lewiston and nearby towns to continue to shelter in place.

Temperatures will remain much below normal through the end of the month. The weather should moderate toward the end of next week.

