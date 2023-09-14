SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A convicted sex offender plans to plead guilty to trying to entice a girl on the internet.

A South Dakota nurse will not serve prison time for tampering with powerful medication that was supposed to be used for patients.

Hundreds of hay bales caught fire at a farm northeast of Milbank.

Ten young gymnasts are part of a lawsuit questioning whether the Sioux Falls School District violated Title 9.

A retired SDSU chemistry professor says it’s likely safe to be around the taxidermy at the now-closed Delbridge Museum

Drivers are starting to feel some pain at the pump.

The weather is starting dry this morning in the Sioux Falls area, but we may end the day with some rain.

