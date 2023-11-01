SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

A man on South Dakota’s sex offender registry is back behind bars, facing more sex-related charges.

Another northern Iowa poultry producer is reporting an outbreak of bird flu.

Israel’s military took aim at a refugee camp in Gaza for the 2nd day in row claiming their are Hamas targets in the area.

Temperatures should moderate toward the weekend, with the warmest weather expected by Sunday when a few 60s are possible in southern KELOLAND.

