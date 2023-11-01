SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

A man on South Dakota’s sex offender registry is back behind bars, facing more sex-related charges.

Sex offender faces new charges

Another northern Iowa poultry producer is reporting an outbreak of bird flu.

Bird flu confirmed in another northern Iowa turkey flock

Israel’s military took aim at a refugee camp in Gaza for the 2nd day in row claiming their are Hamas targets in the area.

Temperatures should moderate toward the weekend, with the warmest weather expected by Sunday when a few 60s are possible in southern KELOLAND.

Milder weather ahead for early November

