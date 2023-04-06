SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A few Sioux Falls Police officers received minor injuries after being called to a home in the central part of the city for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

A registered sex offender is facing new charges, accused of raping his own child.

The impact of the school shooting in Nashville has been felt by parents here in South Dakota.

After another winter storm hit Western South Dakota, crews continued to clean up the streets in Rapid City.

Ahead of this most recent winter storm, authorities in Western South Dakota were called to help a miniature horse.

Despite this most recent blizzard, a new bison calf has arrived at Custer State Park.

A friendly competition among downtown Sioux Falls brewers has its champion.

Winds will not be strong as yesterday, we’ll have more sunshine, and temperatures will be warmer. Highs will range from the 30s over the deep snow pack to the 40s and 50s where there is little to no snow on the ground.

