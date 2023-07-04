SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 4. Start your holiday with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A convicted sex offender is in the Minnehaha jail, accused of offering children candy if they’d get inside his car.

After a break-in that resulted in $2,000 of fireworks being stolen, Pyroholic Fireworks is offering a $1,000 cash prize and two-thousand dollar worth of fireworks for anyone who can help identify the three suspects.

In the last week, thieves have stolen 26 cars in Sioux Falls.

On Monday, a tornado touched down in the Tyndall area and could be seen from miles away.

With the weather ramping up, people at campsites should have a plan ready.

An archeological dig at the Abbie Gardner historic site in Arnolds Park, Iowa, may have unearthed evidence of life from 2,000 years ago.

Sioux Falls has a lot of events planned for this year’s Fourth of July.

Any storms that develop will contain periods of heavy rain as well as hail and gusty winds. There’s a slight risk for severe weather in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. Hail and wind are the main threats.

