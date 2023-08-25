SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 25. Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Court documents say a ride from a Lyft driver took a scary turn for a Sioux Falls woman when she requested a ride to a friend’s house in Harrisburg early Sunday morning.

Sex offender accused of kidnapping

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly crashes in southeast KELOLAND, both involving a semi.

81-year-old woman killed in semi vs. vehicle crash
Woman killed after crashing into semi near Yankton, Sheriff’s Office says

The Highway Patrol has released the names of some of the people involved in a deadly crash near Kadoka on Monday.

Authorities release new information about Jackson County fatal crash

Former President Donald Trump is fundraising off of his historic booking photo after surrendering yesterday to authorities in Atlanta.

Trump mug shot makes history after surrender at Fulton County Jail

Temperatures will stay in that range to start next week for most areas, but hotter weather will start returning to the plains late next week. Dry weather will also be a big theme of the extended forecast.

Overnight rain in Sioux Falls; Cooler weekend forecast

