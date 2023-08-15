SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 15. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

Interstate 90 between Hartford and Humbolt is back open after a serious crash shut it down for hours.

Crews respond to crash on I-90

A registered sex offender in Watertown is behind bars this morning, accused of rape and incest involving a child under the age of 13.

Watertown sex offender accused of rape, incest subject of KELO Investigation

Another person has been arrested in connection federal and state law enforcement’s sex trafficking operation during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

Rapid City man arrested for attempted sex trafficking

Law enforcement has wrapped up a busy week in western KELOLAND.

Law enforcement discusses Sturgis Rally

Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all agencies and offices under her control to add language to their contracts, so that state legislators know they would be violating the South Dakota Constitution if they do business with state government.

Noem orders contract clause to be added for legislators

It’s a nice cool start to the morning, but much hotter weather is just around the corner later this week.

Heat wave on the way; Dry 7-day forecast

