SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 15. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

Interstate 90 between Hartford and Humbolt is back open after a serious crash shut it down for hours.

A registered sex offender in Watertown is behind bars this morning, accused of rape and incest involving a child under the age of 13.

Another person has been arrested in connection federal and state law enforcement’s sex trafficking operation during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

Law enforcement has wrapped up a busy week in western KELOLAND.

Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all agencies and offices under her control to add language to their contracts, so that state legislators know they would be violating the South Dakota Constitution if they do business with state government.

It’s a nice cool start to the morning, but much hotter weather is just around the corner later this week.

