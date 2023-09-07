SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 7. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

A man is behind bars in Northwest Iowa, charged with sex crimes.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to help battle a structure fire in Brandon.

An American speleologist exploring the Morca Cave in Turkey is currently trapped at a depth of more than 1,000 meters after becoming ill during the expedition.

President Joe Biden is looking to demonstrate to the world at the Group of 20 summit in India and during a stop in Vietnam that the United States and its like-minded allies are better economic and security partners than China.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.