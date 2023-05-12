SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 12. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Hail is the number one threat, but a couple of tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Locally damaging wind will also be possible.

Friday marks the 1-year anniversary of the deadly May 12th derecho.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new age progression picture of Serenity Dennard.

The Avera Race Against Cancer starts tomorrow morning in Sioux Falls. That means several roads in the southeastern part of the city will be blocked off.

Now that the emergency pandemic restriction know as Title 42 has expired, authorities at the southern border can no longer quickly expel migrants on the grounds of public health.

