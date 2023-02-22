SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Blizzard conditions are developing Wednesday morning in KELOLAND. The severe weather has shut down many roads across KELOLAND.

The City of Sioux Falls has a new, weekly event designed to keep the public informed about what is happening.

The Blizzard Warning is still in effect through noon tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND. Northwestern Iowa was added to the warning this afternoon. The rest of KELOLAND is in a Winter Storm Warning through tomorrow at noon.

The snow and ice are also impacting flights across the Midwest.

The Sioux Falls airport closed this afternoon. Many flights at the Rapid City airport are canceled or delayed.

Hospitals have spent the last few days preparing for this winter storm to make sure first responders can get to an emergency.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.