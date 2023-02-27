SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories in KELOLAND on the Go First@4.

As KELOLAND continues to pickup from last week’s snow, parts of the southern plains were hit with tornadoes and other powerful winds.

Police in Norman, Oklahoma say they’ve received about a dozen reports of people being injured in the storms. Some people in Michigan faced a fifth day without power following last week’s ice storm.

After a cloudy and foggy start to the day, we were able to get in on some sunshine later in the afternoon to help the day along. 

Snow Possible to End February; Mainly Seasonable Beyond Thursday – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, February 27

There are new options for patients on both sides of South Dakota for medical care.

The new Oyate Health Center is now open in Rapid City as is a new mental health outpatient building at the Sioux Falls VA.

The Orthopedic Institute also plans to build a new clinic and administrative office in Tea. The facility will be located near the new I-29 and West 85th Street interchange.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.