As KELOLAND continues to pickup from last week’s snow, parts of the southern plains were hit with tornadoes and other powerful winds.

Police in Norman, Oklahoma say they’ve received about a dozen reports of people being injured in the storms. Some people in Michigan faced a fifth day without power following last week’s ice storm.

After a cloudy and foggy start to the day, we were able to get in on some sunshine later in the afternoon to help the day along.

There are new options for patients on both sides of South Dakota for medical care.

The new Oyate Health Center is now open in Rapid City as is a new mental health outpatient building at the Sioux Falls VA.

The Orthopedic Institute also plans to build a new clinic and administrative office in Tea. The facility will be located near the new I-29 and West 85th Street interchange.

