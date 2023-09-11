SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 11. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO.

Monday marks 22 years since thousands of people were killed in the terrorist attack at the World Trade Center in New York City.

Hundreds of students in Rapid City took time to say thank you to local first responders in honor of the tragic events of September 11th.

Much of the day has been pretty quiet and seasonable overall, but we may see a few showers and storms to the northeast later this evening.

One person was killed and another injured in a two-Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash three miles south of Cheyenne Crossing in the Black Hills.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.