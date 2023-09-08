SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest news and weather as of Midday with KELOLAND On The Go.

A sentencing hearing is underway in Lincoln County for a 24-year-old man who admits to killing a young mother.

Jackson Phillips has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Randi Gerlach.

The South Dakota DCI has determined a trooper and off-duty deputy involved in a shooting during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally were justified in their actions.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Sheena and Emelia Browning for various charges.

Law enforcement in Rosebud says Khaylia Shortbull has been missing since September 3.

Former President Trump is set to headline a rally in South Dakota on Friday alongside the state’s Gov. Kristi Noem (R), fueling speculation that he could be courting her to be his running mate.

Rain chances will arrive in the Black Hills by late Friday afternoon and early evening. By early Saturday morning, rain chances will spread east toward I-29, with scattered rain chances around much of the day.

President Biden is at the beginning of a trip through the Indo-Pacifics, starting with the G-20 summit in India. The trip is an important part of the U.S.’s international strategy to counter Russia’s and China’s growing global influence.

