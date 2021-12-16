Sentencing for men charged in killing of delivery driver; drug bust in Corson County; ‘major incident’ in Milbank

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, December 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Court sentencing for 2 men charged in killing of pizza delivery driver

The two men accused of killing a pizza delivery driver in Sioux Falls almost two years ago will be sentenced today at the Minnehaha County Courthouse. Sentencing will get underway at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. We will be livestreaming audio from the courtroom on KELOLAND.com.

A 63-year-old Washington man was arrested after a traffic stop in McLaughlin, South Dakota.

We are also following some developing news out of Milbank. According to the Police Department’s Facebook page, officers are investigating a quote ‘major incident’.

It was a crime that was committed over 20 years ago in Sioux Falls that went unsolved. In 2000, someone stole two baseball bats from Dakota Sports. Tuesday, a customer came in and said he wanted to talk to the owners because he had a confession to make.

The Red Kettle campaign is a way the Salvation Army raises money for its programs throughout the year.

Families in Rapid City are filling up the shopping aisles with some helpers in uniform. Black Hills Badges for Hope holds this Christmas event each year with about sixty families. Each of them get roughly $100 to spend.

