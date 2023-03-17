SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

It was a crash like none other Thursday on I-90 after a semi struck the back of a trooper’s vehicle on the side of the highway.

Investigators in Vermillion are looking into what sparked a fire at a church near USD.

Yet another undercover investigation has landed a South Dakota man behind bars, accused of attempting to entice a minor online.

The South Dakota Supreme Court upheld most of the convictions against a Pennington County man.

Three firefighters with the South Dakota National Guard in Rapid City were given a deployment ceremony before they head out to Romania.

The 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will roll down Phillips Avenue Saturday afternoon.

KELOLAND News will have you covered as the jackrabbits take on Southern California.

The strong NW winds today will continue to bring patchy blowing snow to the forecast. Gusts over 40mph are likely at times.

