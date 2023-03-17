SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

It was a crash like none other Thursday on I-90 after a semi struck the back of a trooper’s vehicle on the side of the highway.

Trooper ‘extremely lucky’ after I-90 semi crash

Investigators in Vermillion are looking into what sparked a fire at a church near USD.

Crews extinguish fire at Vermillion church

Yet another undercover investigation has landed a South Dakota man behind bars, accused of attempting to entice a minor online.

23-year-old arrested for attempted child enticement

The South Dakota Supreme Court upheld most of the convictions against a Pennington County man.

SD justices uphold most of inmate’s convictions

Three firefighters with the South Dakota National Guard in Rapid City were given a deployment ceremony before they head out to Romania.

SD National Guard firefighters deploy for 9 months in Romania

The 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will roll down Phillips Avenue Saturday afternoon.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Saturday in Sioux Falls

KELOLAND News will have you covered as the jackrabbits take on Southern California.

SDSU Jacks prepare for USC in NCAA Tournament

The strong NW winds today will continue to bring patchy blowing snow to the forecast. Gusts over 40mph are likely at times.

Cold weekend ahead for KELOLAND; Warmer next week

