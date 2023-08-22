SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 22. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Two bomb threats were called in to the Flandreau Public School district.

Officials in Lincoln County responded to a vehicle vs. train collision Monday morning.

Please be aware that tornado sirens in several towns in Lincoln County have been going off. The heat and humidity are setting them off.

Another day, another round of oppressive heat and humidity. We even tied a record for the all-time warmest low temperature in Sioux Falls at 81 degrees to kick off the morning as we watch the record books through the rest of the day.

Wildfire smoke from Canada and other fires around the world could have a significant impact on how efficient solar panels are.

