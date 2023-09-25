SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 25. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Beyond a few scattered showers here and there in eastern and northeastern portions of KELOLAND, much of the day has been punctuated by pleasant conditions and breezy weather.

The Aberdeen Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a Sept. 22 hit-and-run injury incident on 6th Avenue S.E.

This week, South Dakota Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden and DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts are leading a trade delegation to Mexico.

The Biden administration announced nearly one and a half billion dollars will go towards rail safety.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.