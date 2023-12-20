SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Authorities in northeastern South Dakota need your help finding a missing woman – who may be in danger.

After many hours-long meetings and contentious debates, the Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission overwhelmingly approved the new state flag.

The Colorado Supreme Court has dealt former President Donald Trump a legal blow after declaring he is ineligible to be on that state’s primary ballot and he is ineligible to be president.

We are still watching the chance of snow developing from west to east. In fact, the odds of 1″ of snow are going up in western KELOLAND, a trend worth watching.

