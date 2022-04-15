SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, April 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Prosecutor Mark Vargo and Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will cross paths in the South Dakota Senate in June for Ravnsborg’s impeachment trial.

We have an update on a death investigation on the southern edge of Sioux Falls.

Multiple crews battled a large building fire near Black Hawk, which also caused a wildfire Thursday afternoon. Authorities evacuated several areas and closed off roads to keep people safe.

This weekend, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office will be leading a search and rescue for a missing 60-year-old woman.

Easter is right around the corner and residents at Good Samaritan Society have already started celebrating.

You may want to hop your way into downtown Sioux Falls this weekend for the 4th annual Easter Egg Hunt.

More pickleball courts are coming to Sioux Falls. Avera announced it will build 12 pickleball courts on its Avera on Louise Health Campus. Construction on the one and a half million dollar project will start in mid-May.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.