SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota authorities are searching for a man in connection with a murder case in Union County.

A judge has sentenced a Dell Rapids man to 65 years in prison for sexual contact and raping a child.

Authorities in Brookings are trying to figure out who broke into dozens of vehicles.

Sioux Falls police are searching for the person involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

Investigators in Rapid City are looking into what sparked a fire in the northern part of the city.

Agriculture, technology, academics and more were represented at the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce for a roundtable yesterday with Representative Dusty Johnson.

Adoption fees are reduced right now at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

The low humidity and dry conditions will contribute to a Red Flag Warning today across much of Minnesota and northern Iowa. The warning also included extreme eastern SD, including Sioux Falls.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.