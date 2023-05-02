SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota authorities are searching for a man in connection with a murder case in Union County.

A judge has sentenced a Dell Rapids man to 65 years in prison for sexual contact and raping a child.

Authorities in Brookings are trying to figure out who broke into dozens of vehicles.

Sioux Falls police are searching for the person involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

Investigators in Rapid City are looking into what sparked a fire in the northern part of the city.

Agriculture, technology, academics and more were represented at the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce for a roundtable yesterday with Representative Dusty Johnson.

Adoption fees are reduced right now at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

The low humidity and dry conditions will contribute to a Red Flag Warning today across much of Minnesota and northern Iowa. The warning also included extreme eastern SD, including Sioux Falls.

