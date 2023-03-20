SOIUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories in KELOLAND On The Go First@4.

Sioux Falls police need your help to find the person involved in a fatal hit and run Friday night on the northwest side of the city.

Sioux Falls police are also investigating a separate hit and run that happened this weekend in the downtown area.

A 19-year-old man from Sioux Falls is behind bars, accused of assaulting a rideshare driver.

The passenger in a high speed chase – involving gunfire and a large amount of meth – was back in court today.

While the weather on the first day of spring is mainly quiet that won’t last on the second day of the season on Tuesday. Rain and snow chances come into the picture on Tuesday, with the latter being more likely north of Highway 14.

Former President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he will be arrested this week in New York following a grand jury investigation of his alleged hush money payment before the 2016 election.

