SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A report of gunshots brought police to a northern Sioux Falls neighborhood Monday morning.

UPDATE: Standoff suspect surrenders

Sioux Falls Police are hoping surveillance video helps them track down a drive-by shooter.

Police continue to investigate Sunday morning shooting

Bond is set at $50,000 cash only for a Sioux Falls rape suspect.

Sioux Falls man accused of rape and assault

Wildlife officers are searching for a couple of coyotes at the outdoor campus in Sioux Falls.

Game officers trying to trap Sioux Falls coyotes

In Minnesota, a bill that passed in the legislature could essentially kill the proposed Sanford-Fairview merger.

Sanford-Fairview merger up in the air after the Minnesota legislature passed a bill

46-year-old Tim Schut, a Chester, South Dakota native, is the author of “American Boy,” a recently released book about him and the condition he’s been battling that came on unexpectedly three years ago.

‘American Boy’: A Chester native’s story about slowly losing his ability to speak

Parking meters in Downtown Sioux Falls are changing.

Downtown parking meters to change in Sioux Falls

The weather pattern is still looking dry the next few days in much of eastern KELOLAND. That will add to the rainfall deficits already in place across the areas shaded in yellow and orange.

Warm and dry pattern continues for much of KELOLAND

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.