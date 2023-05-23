SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A report of gunshots brought police to a northern Sioux Falls neighborhood Monday morning.

Sioux Falls Police are hoping surveillance video helps them track down a drive-by shooter.

Bond is set at $50,000 cash only for a Sioux Falls rape suspect.

Wildlife officers are searching for a couple of coyotes at the outdoor campus in Sioux Falls.

In Minnesota, a bill that passed in the legislature could essentially kill the proposed Sanford-Fairview merger.

46-year-old Tim Schut, a Chester, South Dakota native, is the author of “American Boy,” a recently released book about him and the condition he’s been battling that came on unexpectedly three years ago.

Parking meters in Downtown Sioux Falls are changing.

The weather pattern is still looking dry the next few days in much of eastern KELOLAND. That will add to the rainfall deficits already in place across the areas shaded in yellow and orange.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.