SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

The South Dakota State women’s basketball team are once again champions of the Summit League Tournament.

Another day, another round of wintry weather across portions of the region.

We’ll have to contend with additional snow showers through the evening to the west and north, with a few rain/snow showers possible to the southeast.

A Rapid City officer was justified in the deadly shooting of a man during a hostage situation last month, the South Dakota Attorney General and DCI have ruled.

A South Sioux City man has been found guilty of kidnapping two women 13 months apart.

A resolute House of Representatives is standing by its first choice of a smaller state sales-tax rate as the best way to deliver relief to the South Dakota public.

A common asthma drug is in short supply after one of the last major manufacturers shut down operations.

The Department of the Interior is investing more than $120 million for climate resilience, conservation and equity.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.