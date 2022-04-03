SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, April 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The SDSU women’s basketball team cruised past Seton Hall 82-50 on Saturday, to claim their first ever WNIT Championship.

Investigators say icy conditions led to a deadly rollover this weekend in Kingsbury County.

The University of South Dakota welcomed back the Wacipi event this weekend after it didn’t take place the last two years because of COVID-19.

Our next round of moisture will move through the area Sunday, but not everyone will benefit from this.

