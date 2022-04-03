SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, April 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The SDSU women’s basketball team cruised past Seton Hall 82-50 on Saturday, to claim their first ever WNIT Championship.

Jackrabbits blow by Seton Hall, win WNIT Championship

Investigators say icy conditions led to a deadly rollover this weekend in Kingsbury County.

58-year-old dies in one-vehicle crash near De Smet

The University of South Dakota welcomed back the Wacipi event this weekend after it didn’t take place the last two years because of COVID-19.

‘We are Lakota Dakota’: 48th Wacipi returns to USD

Our next round of moisture will move through the area Sunday, but not everyone will benefit from this.

Rain and Snow Possible for Some; Seasonable Temps – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, April 3

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.

Sunday Boredom Busters: April 3rd