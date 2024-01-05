SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

The SDSU football team arrived in Frisco, Texas yesterday ahead of this weekend’s FCS National Championship.

SDSU takes part in Championship Media Day
Jackrabbit fans make their way to Texas

A gunman opened fire inside a small-town Iowa high school early Thursday as students prepared to start their first day of classes back from winter break, killing one person and wounding five others, authorities said.

6th grader killed, 5 others hurt in shooting at Perry High School in Iowa: authorities

On radar, snow is falling to our southwest. While not a major storm, there are winter weather advisories posted for parts of of Kansas and Oklahoma today for snow.

Light snow chances tonight; Big pattern change coming

