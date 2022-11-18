SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 18. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Brianna DeMarais is grateful for all the support she has received after her leg was amputated last month. But last night was another thing pushing her to get back on sideline cheering once again.

Fundraiser held at Pizza Ranch for SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais

One Yankton musician is returning to the stage after a battle with cancer.

Regaining a voice after cancer

The “Earn The Gift Gala” will raise money to help kids who are sick. The funds will send kids with cancer to college and grant wishes through the make-a-wish foundation.

Earn the Gift Gala in Brookings raises money for kids

There’s a new statue at the Empire Mall and it’s reminding people to put the phone down while behind the wheel.

New sculpture highlights dangers of distracted driving

As we get closer to Christmas, you can help make the holiday a little brighter for those at McCrossan Boys Ranch.

Help buy a gift for youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch

Falls Park turns into a Winter Wonderland today.

Falls Park becomes a Winter Wonderland

And, The Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the Capitol in Pierre will be held on Tuesday. This year’s theme is “Merry Prairie Christmas.”

Christmas at the Capitol in Pierre set for Nov. 22