SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Three people on board the KELOLAND VIP FANFare fan buses played football for South Dakota State between 1975 and 1980. They reunited with many of their former teammates in Frisco.

The SDSU campus is alive with pride this week. Students and faculty say the football team’s victory in Texas has everyone excited.

This school year, Augustana added esports to its list of student activities.

An officer and fire truck were almost hit by a driver while responding to crash north of Castlewood Monday morning.

Authorities are hoping someone recognizes the person in this surveillance video from the pet shop. The store owners say the puppy is an eight-week-old boxer.

Students and staff at General Beadle Elementary met the newest member of the RCPD K9 Unit Monday and now have the task of naming the dog.

Governor Kristi Noem will deliver her State of the State speech today, starting the 2023 legislative session.

The milder afternoons and colder nights help develop fog. Be aware of the patchy dense fog on the South Dakota side of the border. Dense fog advisories officially cover much of central and western MN.

