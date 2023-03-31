SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, March 31. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A blizzard warning starts this morning for central SD for the counties shaded white, with those headlines expanding east of the James Valley late this afternoon into the evening. Sioux Falls will be included in a winter weather advisory for this evening for blowing snow.

Law enforcement agencies across KELOLAND are reminding drivers to slow down and use caution while on the roads Friday.

Certain state government executive branch offices are closed Friday because of the winter weather.

First responders are commending Covenant teachers and staff in Nashville for their composure on Monday during the deadly shooting that took the lives of 3 kids and 3 adults.

