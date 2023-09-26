SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 26. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Three of South Dakota’s top officials are in Texas.

Lawmakers have four days to fund the government past Sept. 30 or risk a shutdown, and each chamber is pushing ahead with its own plan.

Screenwriters waited Monday to learn what their five-month strike won and prepared for a possible return to work after their union reached an agreement with studio executives that could help end the walkouts that brought Hollywood to a standstill.

President Joe Biden’s decision to stand alongside United Auto Workers pickets on Tuesday on the 12th day of their strike against major carmakers underscores support of labor unions that appears to be unparalleled in presidential history.

