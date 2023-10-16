SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 16. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The South Dakota Mines football team had some bus problems as it was traveling for its game this weekend against Colorado School of Mines.

The city of Aberdeen will take over part of the Presentation College campus after the school closed this summer.

Thanks to high pressure, as far south as it may be, it has been a beautiful day across the region. The only difference has been whether you had seasonable temperatures to the east or warmer weather to the west.

Palestinians in besieged Gaza crowded into hospitals and schools on Monday, seeking shelter and running low on food and water. More than a million people have fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas after its fighters rampaged through southern Israel.

