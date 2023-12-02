SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s all you need to know for news and weather on Saturday, December 2.

A Kingman, Arizona man was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison on November 27, 2023 for his role in a meth conspiracy.

The DCI and Highway Patrol are helping police in Pierre investigate a death at an apartment building, just southwest of the Capitol.

One year ago this month in a budget address, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem laid out a need to take action with regard to the state’s penitentiary.

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, died Friday at the age of 93. Two Sioux Falls women, who had distinguished legal careers of their own, share their thoughts about O’Connor’s legacy.

