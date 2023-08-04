SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 4. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The American Legion Department of South Dakota is responding to allegations against 9 Mitchell baseball players.

A Pierre man is behind bars accused of trying to give teenagers marijuana.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission has denied a permit application from Summit Carbon Solutions for a 320-mile carbon dioxide route in the state.

This afternoon brings more rain to western South Dakota. There is a chance of thunderstorms.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.