SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 4. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The Go.

The American Legion Department of South Dakota is responding to allegations against nine Mitchell baseball players.

American Legion response to Mitchell baseball rape allegations

A Pierre man is behind bars accused of trying to give teenagers marijuana.

Man accused of trying to give weed to teens

It’s a big day in western KELOLAND as the 83 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off.

Sturgis Rally: What to know for the 83rd event

The Sioux Empire Fair gets underway this afternoon at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

What to know before the Sioux Empire Fair

A new political party has been officially recognized by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office. 

Fourth recognized political party announced in South Dakota

Most of the storms will stay in the west and central today, but the rain will start moving east overnight and tomorrow morning. For Sioux Falls, one window of rain chance will be around during the morning, but another shot will develop during the peak heating of the day along and ahead of the cold front. 

Rain ahead for KELOLAND; Severe weather possible tomorrow

