SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 4. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The Go.

The American Legion Department of South Dakota is responding to allegations against nine Mitchell baseball players.

A Pierre man is behind bars accused of trying to give teenagers marijuana.

It’s a big day in western KELOLAND as the 83 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off.

The Sioux Empire Fair gets underway this afternoon at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

A new political party has been officially recognized by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

Most of the storms will stay in the west and central today, but the rain will start moving east overnight and tomorrow morning. For Sioux Falls, one window of rain chance will be around during the morning, but another shot will develop during the peak heating of the day along and ahead of the cold front.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.