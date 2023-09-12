SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 12. Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

The South Dakota Democratic Party has ruled to uphold its decision to remove its former chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen.

According to an anonymous source close to the situation, the New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a torn left tendon.

Google will confront a threat to its dominant search engine beginning when federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century.

Republicans say they plan to move ahead with a possible impeachment of President Biden. This comes as Congress is already battling a tight deadline to keep the government running.

The rain chances will be returning to the forecast late Wednesday in the Black Hills. Temperatures will be pleasant while we wait for any rain chances.

