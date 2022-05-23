SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Just a week after new pieces of art arrived in Downtown Sioux Falls for the SculptureWalk, one piece was broken off and taken. SculptureWalk posted on its Facebook page Saturday about damage to a new sculpture along Phillips Avenue near 8th Street. But an update on Facebook says the sculpture was found.

Repair crews are hoping the weather will cooperate so they can finish fixes at a popular Sioux Falls golfing business damaged during this month’s storm.

For teachers wanting to transition into teaching special education, that process can sometimes because a long and confusing one. But one local university is making it easier.

A big honor over the weekend for one of KELOLAND’s own. Angela Kennecke is now in the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

What to know as you head out the door:

Today is the voter registration deadline to be able to take part in the upcoming June Primary. You can register or update your voter information at your County auditor’s office. There are several other locations that offer assistance.

If you are still cleaning up form the storm, you’ll want to know about some changes to the debris drop of sites in Sioux Falls. Starting today, the drop-off site located at North Lyon Boulevard will close at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The final date for wood debris drop-off at this site will be May 31st.

A major road construction project to replace a bridge in northeast Sioux Falls kicks off today. Work starts this morning on the 60th Street bridge over Interstate 229. Traffic will be open during construction until May 31, when it will be closed.

If your morning commute takes you on 26th Street, be prepared for road construction. Beginning today, the outside westbound lane on 26th Street will be closed, just west of Marion Road. Crews will be removing and replacing approaches and sidewalks. The project is expected to take two weeks.

