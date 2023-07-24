SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 24. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

The man who murdered three people in the town of Scotland, South Dakota, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Sioux Falls firefighters responded to reports of a front porch on fire this morning.

A woman was found dead after an “apparent bear encounter” near Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Saturday.

The U.S. Department of Justice plans to sue Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the buoy border barrier the state is installing in the Rio Grande.

