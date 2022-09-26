SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of the city.

The man accused of shooting another man at a Rapid City hotel earlier this year will appear in court later today.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it is confident students will be safe at school today after investigating a threat.

One woman is dead after being hit by a car over the weekend.

Lake levels in Southeastern South Dakota are the lowest they have been in decades.

The Gold Star Families Memorial was unveiled at the Veterans Memorial Park in Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon.

Twelve runners made their way across South Dakota 437 miles from Belle Fourche to Sioux Falls to help raise money for The Helpline Center.

