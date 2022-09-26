SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of the city.

Officials investigate early morning fire in Sioux Falls

The man accused of shooting another man at a Rapid City hotel earlier this year will appear in court later today.

Charges upgraded against man accused in Rapid City hotel shooting

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it is confident students will be safe at school today after investigating a threat.

LCSO: Threat to Harrisburg High School investigated

One woman is dead after being hit by a car over the weekend.

26-year-old killed in pedestrian vs vehicle crash

Lake levels in Southeastern South Dakota are the lowest they have been in decades.

Low lake levels create issues for local boaters

The Gold Star Families Memorial was unveiled at the Veterans Memorial Park in Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon.

‘Freedom’s not free’: Gold Star Families Memorial unveiled

Twelve runners made their way across South Dakota 437 miles from Belle Fourche to Sioux Falls to help raise money for The Helpline Center.

437 Project raises over $120,000 for Helpline Center

