The Flandreau Public School was evacuated twice Tuesday, according to a message on the school district’s website. 

UPDATE: Second evacuation in Flandreau

A Monday morning house fire in Sioux Falls has detectives taking a closer look for who may be responsible

Burglary, house fire has Sioux Falls Police investigating

An 11-year-old boy is dead, and four others are hurt after a crash west of Kadoka.

11-year-old boy killed, 4 injured in Jackson County crash

The rising temperatures have many reaching for water and a cool place to escape the heat. But that isn’t the reality for many in Sioux Falls.

‘We can always use bottled water’: Combating the heat in DTSF

An event showcasing a long list of adoptable dogs is set for Saturday in downtown Sioux Falls.

Woofstock returns to Remedy Brewing Company

A police officer assigned to patrol downtown Sioux Falls has gained a reputation for his friendly demeanor and his haircut of choice.

Sioux Falls police officer says his haircut helps de-escalate tense situations

It’s another very humid and warm start to the day across KELOLAND.

Hot weather continues today; Rain chances increase on Friday

