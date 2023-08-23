SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 23. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

The Flandreau Public School was evacuated twice Tuesday, according to a message on the school district’s website.

A Monday morning house fire in Sioux Falls has detectives taking a closer look for who may be responsible

An 11-year-old boy is dead, and four others are hurt after a crash west of Kadoka.

The rising temperatures have many reaching for water and a cool place to escape the heat. But that isn’t the reality for many in Sioux Falls.

An event showcasing a long list of adoptable dogs is set for Saturday in downtown Sioux Falls.

A police officer assigned to patrol downtown Sioux Falls has gained a reputation for his friendly demeanor and his haircut of choice.

It’s another very humid and warm start to the day across KELOLAND.

