SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Thursday, March 30.

Investigators say a fire at a Pierre Middle School was intentionally set.

Part of North Marion road in Sioux Falls was closed Wednesday morning as police investigate a deadly hit and run from earlier this month.

After three years, a missing person case came to an end this week as authorities confirmed remains found near Woonsocket are that of Eugene Prins.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited a construction company following an investigation into the collapse of a South Dakota dairy barn in 2022 that sent multiple employees to the hospital.

The Brookings School Board has released the settlement documents for the resignation of superintendent Klint Willert.

For Jacks fans, Frost Arena will not look the same when they return next year.

The Central Plains Dairy Expo opened its trade show yesterday at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center.

The finalists have been named for the 2023 James Beard Awards. One of the restaurants in South Dakota made the cut. Sanaa Abourezk with Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls is a nominee for the Best Chef in the Midwest.

A winter storm watch is in effect for much of the region north and west of Sioux Falls. Blizzard or near-blizzard conditions are possible in the watch area as heavy snow and strong winds will create problems for travel from west to east through the day on Friday.

