SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The South Dakota Attorney General says a Rapid city police officer was justified in a deadly shooting.

A staff member at the Henry School District is accused of having sexual contact with a minor.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum is “pleased” with where they’re at when it comes to managing crime in the city.

Authorities in Northwest Iowa are warning residents about a scam appearing across the state.

City snow removal crews in Sioux Falls are ready for another round of snow. So far, they’ve removed 26,000 truckloads of snow and put them in 9 piles across the city.

After 5 days of basketball at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, The Men’s and Women’s Summit League Champions have been crowned. The Jackrabbit women took the title by defeating the Omaha Mavericks 93 to 51 while Oral Roberts would blow past NDSU 92-58.

For the past month, public comment has been stacking up about the proposed Riverline District near the 10th and cliff in Sioux Falls.

A Sioux Falls business is using a game of chance to raise money for a pair of local nonprofit organizations.

Futurecast shows the trends of “light” snow in eastern KELOLAND, with still a chance of light mixed precipitation. However, the main story will be the new and steady snow that will develop in the Black Hills region tonight and expand eastward tomorrow. While this is not a major storm, it will produce snow covered roads and hazardous travel.

