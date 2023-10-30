SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the stories making headlines this midday Monday, October 30.

Crews in Sioux Falls responded to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning.

A Sioux Falls man is back in jail facing his 8th DUI.

Futurecast picks up on the “warmer” weather Monday with highs jumping into the 40s for a brief time. Stronger wind speeds enter northern KELOLAND later in the day. Those winds will gust over 40 miles per hour as another cold front pushes through KELOLAND.

Court arguments have begun in the efforts to bar former President Donald Trump from running for his old job again.

Israel’s military says it has expanded its ground operation inside Gaza Monday as it continues its mission to destroy Hamas in the wake of the terror group’s barbaric attack on mostly civilian targets in Israel earlier this month.

