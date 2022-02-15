SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, February 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

It reads like something out of a novel, but a real-life international scam, with victims right here in South Dakota continues to play out. The latest chapter took place Monday in federal court.

We now know the name of the person killed last week in Pierre. Police say 49-year-old Christopher Mexican was found dead at a motel.

We have an update on the police chief accused of DUI. The Wagner City council has voted to demote Timothy Simonsen from chief to an officer.

A driver is in the hospital following a series of crashes on the east side of Sioux Falls.

A new Soybean Processing facility will be going up in Mitchell. It will be the first facility to be built on the interstate, meaning it will be easier for producers near and far to transport their commodities.

A big name is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in September.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.