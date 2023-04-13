SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 13. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Police are sending out a warning after a scammer stole $150,000 from a Sioux Falls woman.

Power is back on in parts of Sioux Falls following an outage that affected more than 8,500 customers.

As the snow and ice melt in northeast KELOLAND people are preparing for flooding.

A federal appeals court ruled late last night to preserve access to the nation’s most commonly used method of abortion: the pill mifepristone.

This week a federal judge blocked a federal rule in 24 states that is intended to protect thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways throughout the nation.

Several controversial bills are bogging down work in the Nebraska State Legislature.

A new kind of park is coming to Sioux Falls.

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will redevelop farther east on Friday afternoon into Friday night toward southeastern KELOLAND.

