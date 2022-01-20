Sanford visitor policy changes; Aberdeen standoff; Day 2 takeaways from Ravnsborg proceeding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An Aberdeen suspect was safely arrested after a standoff Wednesday afternoon.

One man was arrested after a dog bit a Turner County Deputy in Marion on Wednesday. The Turner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to a domestic incident. Both people were separated when they arrived on scene.

Residents in Madison are dealing with a Water Main break.

The latest surge of COVID-19 has Sanford Health updating its visitor policy. The changes are now in effect in the Sioux Falls region.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he has recovered from a bout with COVID-19.

This afternoon, Sanford and Avera will update the public on the pandemic, including the stress on health care systems, testing, and the Omicron variant.

On Wednesday The House Select Committee on Investigation heard from two special agents with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation who interviewed South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

