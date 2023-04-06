SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 6. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled it agrees with a circuit court ruling to unseal search warrant affidavits related to the investigation into T. Denny Sanford.

A former Sioux Falls police officer has pleaded guilty to two counts of child porn possession and distribution.

Investigators are searching for information on a Sioux Falls assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Interstate 29 has reopened from Watertown to the North Dakota state line.

Another wave of deadly tornadoes left a path of destruction across the Midwest Wednesday.

Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a bill into law that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has changed his mind and will no longer fight a subpoena to testify about what happened on January 6th and the days leading up to the insurrection.

Temperatures will continue to warm tomorrow. But again, the snow covered areas will be much cooler. Highs will reach the 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s.

