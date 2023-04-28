SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Friday, April 28. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Thursday, documents were released on the investigation into T Denny Sanford. It all started back in 2019 with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to South Dakota authorities.

Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find the person connected to two separate stabbings.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death of a woman who was found at an apartment complex in Dakota Dunes.

A look at Minnehaha County’s jail log will reveal inmates who are repeat offenders.

The Dante Fire Department was able to capture a cool moment during a control burn with the Wagner Fire Department this week. Officials say it started with a little “firenado” and evolved.

If you’re noticing the trees and shrubs in your yard look a little different than last year, that may be because of the rabbits that visit.

Now that the Sioux falls school district has tentatively adopted a budget to cut gymnastics, lincoln high school’s coach is speaking out.

The Sioux Falls Police Department’s newest recruit is just 14 weeks old.