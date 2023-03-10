SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. CT in KELOLAND On The Go.

It’s now up to Governor Kristi Noem whether to approve a state sales tax reduction. Last night, the Senate and House approved lowering the tax rate from four and a half percent to four-point-two percent. The question now is whether Governor Noem will allow it to become law.

A 24-year old man, wanted on a rape charge, is now behind bars in the Minnehaha County Jail.

The new Sioux Falls City Attorney may be a familiar face. Mayor Paul TenHaken appointed Dave Pfeifle to the position.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis is the latest potential presidential candidate to visit Iowa. Desantis made stops in Davenport and Des Moines in support of his new book.

