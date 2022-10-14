SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

At least five school districts in South Dakota received threats of an active shooter yesterday, including Mitchell High School.

A chase that started on the west side of Sioux Falls ended with a crash near Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue on the northeast side of the city.

A Sioux Falls police officer is recovering from injuries after being hit by a car last night.

A grand jury has decided there’s enough evidence to charge Chris Phoumy with 9 counts of sexual contact with a child.

A young man is home safe after getting stuck in a cave for almost 18 hours.

This week marks 100 years of Fire Prevention Week in the united states.

The Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls is up and running.

If the wind and cold aren’t enough, here’s another sure sign that winter is right around the corner — OctoBEARfest at Great Bear Ski Valley.

