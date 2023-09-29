SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An injury crash closed a section of highway near Hartford for a time Friday.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is asking Aylo, the parent company of PornHub, to close a loophole he says could jeopardize children.

This week, local, state and federal officials gathered for a ribbon cutting for The Radiant, a 42-unit affordable apartment housing complex on Racine Street.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), one of the Senate’s most prominent women, has died at the age of 90, her office announced Friday.

